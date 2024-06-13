Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Declares $5.25 Quarterly Dividend

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 5.25 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

Broadcom has increased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Broadcom has a dividend payout ratio of 36.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Broadcom to earn $47.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $21.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

AVGO traded up $200.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,696.29. 5,542,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,146. Broadcom has a one year low of $795.09 and a one year high of $1,735.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.09 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,344.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,242.43.

Shares of Broadcom are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by $0.18. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,770 shares of company stock valued at $36,242,096 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,620.00 to $2,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,658.22.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

