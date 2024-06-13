Brokerages Set American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target at $39.64

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.64.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,931. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at $873,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 19.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 26,372 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 259,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,283,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 41.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,199,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $423.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

