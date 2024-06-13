Brokerages Set Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Price Target at $40.18

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.18.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BEAM. Barclays cut their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $145,632.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 169,616 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Beam Therapeutics news, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $145,632.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 169,616 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Amy Simon sold 7,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $229,954.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,136.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,239 shares of company stock worth $3,163,729. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,393,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,702,000 after acquiring an additional 609,998 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,673,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 141,102 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,852,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $26.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

