Brokerages Set Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Target Price at C$2.65

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CXB shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Calibre Mining stock opened at C$1.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.07. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.16 and a 12 month high of C$2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$177.80 million for the quarter. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.47%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$31,500.00. Company insiders own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

