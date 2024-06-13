Brokerages Set DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Price Target at C$21.50

Shares of DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of DRI Healthcare Trust stock opened at C$15.21 on Thursday. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.19 and a 12 month high of C$17.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.58.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

