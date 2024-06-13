Brokerages Set TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target at $83.60

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get TransUnion alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TRU

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,105,548.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period.

TransUnion Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $75.73 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $82.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

About TransUnion

(Get Free Report

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.