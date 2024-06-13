Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BRTHY remained flat at $38.39 during trading on Thursday. 8 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.57. Brother Industries has a 1-year low of $27.71 and a 1-year high of $38.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average of $35.24.

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.

