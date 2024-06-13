C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Down 1.8%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.58 and last traded at $30.78. 1,479,443 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 6,988,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

C3.ai Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in C3.ai by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,647,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,239,000 after buying an additional 317,768 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,832,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,313,000 after acquiring an additional 568,369 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,199,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,915 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai by 2,547.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,273,000 after purchasing an additional 862,811 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in C3.ai by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 66,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

