Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of CHW stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.93. 23,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,397. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20.
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
