Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a growth of 148.7% from the May 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance

CSQ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.79. 146,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,495. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $16.93.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 141,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

