Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a growth of 148.7% from the May 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance
CSQ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.79. 146,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,495. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $16.93.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
