Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Cameco Stock Up 3.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 21.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,911,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $689,306,000 after buying an additional 200,871 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,711,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,967,000 after acquiring an additional 288,400 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,708,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,524,000 after acquiring an additional 215,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 5.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,752,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,300,000 after acquiring an additional 428,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $52.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.52. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.41 and a beta of 0.93. Cameco has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

