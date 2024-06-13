Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.26.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.653 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.53%.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
