CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Shares Down 30%

Shares of CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Free Report) were down 30% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 182,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 72,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

CANEX Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$4.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 15.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

CANEX Metals Company Profile

CANEX Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 262 lode mining claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of 1650 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; and Gibson property covering an area of 887 hectares located in central British Columbia.

