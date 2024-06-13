Cannell Capital LLC Sells 172,434 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Cannell Capital LLC reduced its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,434 shares during the quarter. Pinterest makes up 1.1% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $241,229,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 279,496.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,672,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,286,000 after buying an additional 4,670,394 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 43.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,122,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,639,000 after buying an additional 3,390,924 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,764,000 after buying an additional 2,548,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 26.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,820,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,357,000 after buying an additional 1,407,793 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,505,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,755,809. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.07. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.96 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $1,071,334.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,604,841.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,665 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.34.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

