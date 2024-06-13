Cannell Capital LLC Sells 34,437 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Cannell Capital LLC reduced its position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,107,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,437 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Educational Services makes up 2.4% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 3.53% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $11,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 27.2% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 506,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 108,550 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter worth $1,752,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 157.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 22,193 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,555. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $344.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $103.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 25,010 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $293,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,013.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

