Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Director Sells $37,155.72 in Stock

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $37,155.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,912.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Canopy Growth Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,306,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,012,773. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.95. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $19.20.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth $21,718,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth $13,149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth $740,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth $544,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth $475,000. Institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.