Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Director Sells $37,155.72 in Stock

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGCGet Free Report) Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $37,155.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,912.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Canopy Growth Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,306,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,012,773. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.95. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $19.20.

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth $21,718,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth $13,149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth $740,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth $544,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth $475,000. Institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

