Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Buys 2,078,064 Shares of Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,458,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078,064 shares during the period. Satellogic accounts for 5.6% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 0.17% of Satellogic worth $27,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Satellogic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SATL remained flat at $1.10 on Wednesday. 38,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,652. Satellogic Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $2.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50.

Satellogic Profile

Satellogic Inc operates as an integrated geospatial company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites.

