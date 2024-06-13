Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Buys Shares of 558,224 African Agriculture Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAGR)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of African Agriculture Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 558,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 0.06% of African Agriculture as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of African Agriculture in the fourth quarter worth $4,048,000. Institutional investors own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAGR remained flat at $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 38,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,130. African Agriculture Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37.

African Agriculture ( NASDAQ:AAGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

African Agriculture Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary Les Fermes de la Teranga SA, develops commercial farming business focusing on the production and sale of alfalfa for cattle feed and nutrition purposes in Africa. The company is based in New York, New York. African Agriculture Holdings Inc is a subsidiary of Global Commodities & Investments Ltd.

