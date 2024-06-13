Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Has $2.13 Million Position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. reduced its position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 212,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,400 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPYA remained flat at $11.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91.

About Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

