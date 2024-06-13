Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Invests $6.86 Million in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 92,100 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,858,000. Rio Tinto Group makes up 1.4% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 279.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 679 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.2 %

RIO stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.06. 2,226,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $75.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Further Reading

