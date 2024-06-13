Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Makes New Investment in Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 153,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 3.86% of Alarum Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Alarum Technologies Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALAR traded up $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.08. The company had a trading volume of 386,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,311. Alarum Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $40.94. The stock has a market cap of $252.47 million, a PE ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Alarum Technologies had a positive return on equity of 35.79% and a negative net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Alarum Technologies from $10.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Alarum Technologies Company Profile

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

