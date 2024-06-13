Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Takes Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 80,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000.

Ecopetrol Price Performance

EC traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $11.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,561,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,658. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ecopetrol Cuts Dividend

Ecopetrol ( NYSE:EC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.7999 dividend. This represents a yield of 19.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is 95.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on EC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $11.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.27.

Ecopetrol Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

