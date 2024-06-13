Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) Shares Up 4.9%

Captor Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.17. 5,900 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17. The company has a market cap of $9.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64.
Captor Capital Company Profile
Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp.
