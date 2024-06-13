Cardano Price Tops $0.44 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000643 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $15.64 billion and approximately $453.77 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,552.85 or 0.05215529 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00048963 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00009338 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00014853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00015402 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011418 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,952,989,919 coins and its circulating supply is 35,723,320,402 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

