Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,458 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Carvana worth $10,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carvana by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,009 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Carvana by 132.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 331,892 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 56.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after buying an additional 280,851 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 216,893 shares during the period. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 876,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,423,000 after acquiring an additional 118,500 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of CVNA stock traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.69. 1,323,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,670,099. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $129.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 3.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carvana from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $6,482,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,477,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,629,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $6,482,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,477,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,629,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 9,296 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $770,824.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,833,144.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,318,273 shares of company stock worth $139,631,090. 17.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

