CashBackPro 1-Day Volume Hits $331,866.06 (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded down 47.2% against the dollar. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $129.09 million and $331,866.06 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for $1.43 or 0.00002145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010476 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,705.57 or 0.99999910 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00012317 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00004935 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00090986 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CBP is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,209,184 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 1.4605485 USD and is up 1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $363,639.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.