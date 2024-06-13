CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 15.1% Lower This Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $37.48 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0465 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011247 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010419 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,136.14 or 1.00084362 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00012532 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00089143 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04738356 USD and is up 3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $2,895,212.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

