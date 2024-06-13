CEEK VR Trading 15.2% Lower Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 13th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $37.12 million and $2.37 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011177 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00010448 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,575.88 or 1.00004177 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00012515 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00090242 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04597288 USD and is down -3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $2,773,443.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

