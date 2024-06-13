Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Trading Up 1.3%

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) traded up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.90 and last traded at $55.59. 683,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,287,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.89.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average is $40.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 2.28.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

