Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.133 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Cenovus Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 103.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Cenovus Energy has a payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

NYSE:CVE opened at $19.17 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.06.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

CVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

