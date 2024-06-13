CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,030,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,578,948 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $229,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNP. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 173.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 20,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 37.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,540,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,361,000 after buying an additional 420,010 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

CNP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.99. 9,597,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,450,899. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.58.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

