Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Gap Up to $8.97

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.97, but opened at $9.57. Central Puerto shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 34,431 shares.

Central Puerto Stock Up 5.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $150.12 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Puerto

Central Puerto Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 95.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Central Puerto by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Central Puerto in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. raised its position in Central Puerto by 2.8% in the third quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 760,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Central Puerto by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 513,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 155,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.