CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Stock Price Up 2.7%

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 30,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 42,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.67.

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into renewable gases and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated charcoal; CleanFyre, a solid biofuel; and high temperature pyrolysis technology, which transform organic waste streams to renewable outputs, as well as converting woody materials.

