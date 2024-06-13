Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTHR opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 51.35% and a negative net margin of 77.23%.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

