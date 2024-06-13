Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.96

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$12.96 and last traded at C$12.95, with a volume of 274835 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.40.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chartwell Retirement Residences
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance
Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is -290.48%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Gary Neil Whitelaw acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Chartwell Retirement Residences
Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.
