Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $154.48 and last traded at $155.84. Approximately 1,247,594 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 7,979,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.74.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.74. The company has a market capitalization of $283.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,303,688,000 after purchasing an additional 458,080 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Chevron by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chevron by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,886,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,828,537,000 after acquiring an additional 569,850 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

