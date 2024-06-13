Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Has $27.85 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183,265 shares during the quarter. AON makes up 0.8% of Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $27,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Up 0.5 %

AON stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,899,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,085. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.09. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The company has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.86.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

