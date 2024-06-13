Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDY traded up $9.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $397.19. 229,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,113. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $396.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.97. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $448.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDY. StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

