Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. owned 0.12% of Mister Car Wash worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCW. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 16,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $131,492.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,325 shares in the company, valued at $627,383.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,646 shares of company stock valued at $400,561. Company insiders own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Stock Up 2.2 %

Mister Car Wash stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,383. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.67.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $239.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

