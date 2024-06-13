Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Sells 1,655 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 67.3% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.40 and its 200 day moving average is $196.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $214.54.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.61.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

