Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Sells 3,135 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,599 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.3% of Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $44,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,832,127,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $840,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,119,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,382 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,682,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $293,162,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $226.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,697. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $138.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $194.60 and a 12 month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.70.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

