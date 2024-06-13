Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Sells 3,712 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,883 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 18,042 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 835.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,832,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $4.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.30. 7,535,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,255,267. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.37 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The firm has a market cap of $494.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

