China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Update

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 7,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:CJJD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.35. 848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,406. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.