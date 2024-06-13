China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN – Get Free Report) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.88. 470,651 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 282,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

China Xiangtai Food Trading Up 6.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16.

China Xiangtai Food Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Xiangtai Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Xiangtai Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.