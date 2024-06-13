ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.86

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.858 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMOS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,908. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $983.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $169.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.60%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IMOS

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

(Get Free Report)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.