Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,262.01

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3,262.01 and last traded at $3,262.01, with a volume of 82782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3,170.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,010.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,340.00 target price (up previously from $3,300.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,358.00 to $3,369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.15.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $90.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,087.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,697.76.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,669 shares in the company, valued at $72,221,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.16, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,669 shares in the company, valued at $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,164 shares of company stock worth $44,243,538 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.