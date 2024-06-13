Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading 2.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.7% on Thursday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as high as $3,293.53 and last traded at $3,256.55. Approximately 168,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 241,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,170.76.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CMG. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,200.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,730.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,865.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $3,270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,181.85.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $3,166,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,669 shares in the company, valued at $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,164 shares of company stock valued at $44,243,538. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $1,163,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,212,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,864,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $1,427,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,087.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2,697.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.95, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are scheduled to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

