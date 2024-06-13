Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.91

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.91 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

Chubb has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Chubb has a payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chubb to earn $23.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

CB opened at $263.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.60. Chubb has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $275.41.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb will post 21.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.70.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $6,925,660.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,481,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $6,925,660.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,481,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,065 shares of company stock worth $29,518,703. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

