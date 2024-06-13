Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Citizens has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens Stock Performance

Shares of CIZN stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $7.85. 1,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,918. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of -0.01. Citizens has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citizens ( NASDAQ:CIZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Citizens

Citizens Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.