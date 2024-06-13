Clear Street LLC Acquires 2,068 Shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGCU)

Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGCU – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMGCU remained flat at $9.40 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. RMG Acquisition Corp. III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

